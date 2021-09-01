Loyola Catholic School requires masks for younger grades

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Loyola Catholic School joins the ranks of school systems requiring masks for students and staff.

The school now requires students in grades K-8 to wear masks indoors at school, while masking for students in grades 9-12 is optional.

“We are looking at the health and well being of our entire school community our students and staff alike, and made the switch in policy primarily because of the community spread, the increase that was taking place, consulting with our Board of Trustees, our Executive Community of the board and also a local medical advisory group and the county officials as well,” said Loyola Catholic School Head of School Adam Bemmels.

Bemmels says they will monitor the mask requirement weekly by looking at vaccination eligibility and community spread as well as convene with their medical advisory board on the matter twice a quarter.

“We want to keep the kids in school, we want to keep our teachers in school, that was the primary reason for this change,” added Bemmels.

