Mankato airport receives federal grant money

Mankato Regional Airport to see improvements after US Dept. of Transportation awards a $800,000 grant
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Regional Airport receives more than $800,000 in grants from the US Department of Transportation.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith making the announcement in a joint release.

The DOT grant funding will allow Mankato Regional Airport to improve its infrastructure by constructing multiple taxiways to streamline efficiency.

The senators say the improvements will help economic growth in the region as well as increase capacity for safe, efficient air travel to and from Mankato

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

