Minnesota Gophers to celebrate McKenna Buisman during Mankato Community Day

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Gophers women’s soccer program is celebrating a local athlete with “Mankato Community Day” in a couple of weeks.

The team is going to honor Mankato native McKenna Buisman when the Gophers welcome North Dakota to Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12.

Friends and family from the Mankato area are encouraged to attend the celebration.

The Minnesota Gophers will celebrate Mankato Community Day when they take on the University of North Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.(Minnesota Gophers Athletics)

Buisman starred at Mankato West during high school, setting records as the program’s all-time leader in goals and assists, and was a three-time first-team All-State selection.

The 2017 Class A Ms. Soccer Award winner then went on to play at Minnesota, appearing in a reserve role in 2018. After an ACL injury wiped out her 2019 campaign, Buisman returned in a spring-shortened 2021 season and led the team in shots on goal.

Buisman and the Gophers take on Mississippi State Thursday at 1 p.m.

