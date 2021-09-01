Your Photos
Minnesota officers preparing for extra enforcement for Labor Day weekend

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As Labor Day weekend approaches, local authorities will once again focus on drunk driving.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Labor Day is historically one of the top three most deadly holidays on the roads.

They say nearly half of drivers involved in fatal crashes on Labor Day in 2019 had been drinking. Blue Earth County saw 118 DWIs last year. There have already been 72 offenses in 2021.

Deputies urge people to plan a sober ride ahead and to make sure that friends and families are not driving when consuming alcohol.

”We encourage people to call ahead if they see indicators or suspected impaired drivers, [such as] swerving, somebody driving excessively slow, maybe they are stopped at a stop sign or stop light for an excessive period of time, or not moving on a green light, just kind of sitting there,” Captain Paul Barta explained. “Maybe they are even passed out behind the wheel if they have had a significant amount.”

The Blue Earth County Sheriffs Office is joining agencies across the state in putting more law enforcement out on the roads this Labor Day weekend.

