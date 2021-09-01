MRCI members thank Mankato Marathon charity runners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Marathon charity runners got a special thank you from MRCI Tuesday morning.

A pep rally was held at Sibley Park to thank those who dedicated their run to support the program.

The organization is one of five charities listed on Mankato Marathon’s sign-up form.

Donors can elect to give when they register for a race.

MRCI clients performed cheers before the runners opened up about why they chose to give back.

“My daughter has special needs. She was diagnosed with brain cancer just before she turned five years old, so she has a lot of different needs that she has to have met and so we actually use MRCI to help with some of the services that we receive, and so for me to be able to, to do this, it seems like just a small gesture to be able to give back,” marathon runner Jessica Gropel explained.

All donations will support MRCI’s mission to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities at home, at work and in the community.

The Mankato Marathon is scheduled for Oct. 16.

