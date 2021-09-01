Your Photos
North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown afternoon after a shooting on campus.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

