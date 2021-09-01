Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albrecht family lays Mathew Albrecht's remains to rest at Union Cemetery, Mapleton Minnesota.
After being unsolved for 11 years, family finally lays remains to rest
Mankato police officers are investigating a tire jacking incident at Minnesota State...
Police investigate tire jacking incident at MSU Mankato
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, listens to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as she...
Walz says if Malcolm’s job is at risk, so is special session
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
A Mankato, Minn., family is turning grief into action following the overdose death of a loved...
Mankato family turns grief into action following overdose death of a loved one

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
FILE — A Minnesota couple whose race horses have been among the most successful at Canterbury...
Leading Minnesota race horse owners accused in Ponzi scheme
Disaster relief vehicle
American Red Cross sends help to those impacted by Hurricane Ida