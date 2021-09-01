Your Photos
Project Community Connect offering help to those in need

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Project Community Connect offers a one-stop-shop for people in need.

Over 70 providers made the trip to Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, ranging from employment, health, education and housing.

PCC aims to give anyone down on the luck the basic needs of survival and help in any way. The expo is sponsored by many businesses and organizations, including LifeWorks, Consolidated Communications and the Mankato Clinic Foundation.

”Meeting with the individual vendors and maybe talking to legal aid about an issue with their benefits. Going to the school district and finding out that connecting kids can help pay for their child’s dance. Getting a scholarship to go to the Y and exercise, it just feels so wonderful to help connect people to those resources,” stated Kate Hengy-Gretz, a crisis nursery facilitator at Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota.

Along with all the different amenities, Open Door Health Center administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well.

