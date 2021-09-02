Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Electric scooters take over Minnesota State Mankato campus

By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato just got brand-new scooters from Bird app.

The environmentally friendly scooters have been a great asset for MSU students to get around without logging too many miles, especially Waleed Sulheri, who recently has undergone knee surgery.

“I have had the opportunity to get to my classes using the electric scooters, and it was actually a much faster and a quicker way. It also doesn’t get me tired at all,” Sulheri said.

Sulheri, who is the president of the International Student Association at Minnesota State University, Mankato, helped bring the e-scooters to campus.

He urges everyone to be conscious of their surroundings while zooming through campus.

“To use this in a very productive manner, use it in a reliable way and use it as your own. Use it in a respectable way, use it in a way that you’re respecting the environment, that you are respecting the people around you.”

MSU is also taking extra safety measures with the arrival of the new transportation.

“We are going to have an opportunity here in the next couple of weeks to give out free helmets to the users,” Facilities Services Director David Cowan said.

MSU officials are treating the introduction of the scooters as a trial run.

“We are phasing this in. The first phase is about 40 or 50 units, then we might ramp up to 150,” Cowan added.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albrecht family lays Mathew Albrecht's remains to rest at Union Cemetery, Mapleton Minnesota.
After being unsolved for 11 years, family finally lays remains to rest
Mankato police officers are investigating a tire jacking incident at Minnesota State...
Police investigate tire jacking incident at MSU Mankato
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, listens to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as she...
Walz says if Malcolm’s job is at risk, so is special session
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat

Latest News

FILE — The Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person inside...
Rochester man arrested at Albert Lea High School
Rochester man arrested at Albert Lea High School
Electric scooters take over Minnesota State Mankato campus
Electric scooters take over Minnesota State Mankato campus
Last year, the Knights finished 4-3 in addition to a first round exit in the Section 3AA...
Veteran offense to lead young Knights team into 2021 season