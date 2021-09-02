Electric scooters take over Minnesota State Mankato campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato just got brand-new scooters from Bird app.

The environmentally friendly scooters have been a great asset for MSU students to get around without logging too many miles, especially Waleed Sulheri, who recently has undergone knee surgery.

“I have had the opportunity to get to my classes using the electric scooters, and it was actually a much faster and a quicker way. It also doesn’t get me tired at all,” Sulheri said.

Sulheri, who is the president of the International Student Association at Minnesota State University, Mankato, helped bring the e-scooters to campus.

He urges everyone to be conscious of their surroundings while zooming through campus.

“To use this in a very productive manner, use it in a reliable way and use it as your own. Use it in a respectable way, use it in a way that you’re respecting the environment, that you are respecting the people around you.”

MSU is also taking extra safety measures with the arrival of the new transportation.

“We are going to have an opportunity here in the next couple of weeks to give out free helmets to the users,” Facilities Services Director David Cowan said.

MSU officials are treating the introduction of the scooters as a trial run.

“We are phasing this in. The first phase is about 40 or 50 units, then we might ramp up to 150,” Cowan added.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.