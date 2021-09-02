Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gustavus Adolphus College named the 20th best liberal arts college in America

FILE — Gustavus Adolphus College is a private liberal arts college in St. Peter, Minnesota....
FILE — Gustavus Adolphus College is a private liberal arts college in St. Peter, Minnesota. Gustavus Adolphus College was ranked the No. 20 liberal arts college in the country, according to Washington Monthly’s 2021 rankings, which were released Monday.(KEYC News Now)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College was named the No. 20 liberal arts college in the country, according to Washington Monthly’s 2021 rankings, which were released Monday.

Furthermore, Gustavus was also the top-ranked post-secondary institution in Minnesota in the social mobility and “Best Bang for the Buck” categories, while also being ranked eighth nationally and No. 10 in the Midwest in those respective categories.

The “Best Bang for the Buck” metric ranks schools “according to how well [colleges] help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.”

View the complete rankings
2021 Liberal Arts Colleges Ranking
2021 Bachelor’s Colleges Ranking
2021 National University Rankings
2021 Master’s University Rankings
2021 Best Bang for the Buck Rankings: Midwest

“We’re proud to be an institution that gives talented students from all walks of life the opportunity to pursue a world-class liberal arts education,” Associate Vice President for Enrollment Kirk Carlson said. “We build the foundation for lives of leadership and service in society by making Gustavus financially accessible and surrounding our students with a network of faculty, staff, and alumni who are dedicated to their success.”

One of the key metrics that Washington Monthly examines to determine “Bang for the Buck” rankings is the percentage of students who are eligible for the Federal Pell Grant and their graduation rates compared to the overall cohort at an institution. Gustavus also tops the list of Minnesota colleges and universities with a graduation rate gap of only 1% between Pell and non-Pell students.

Other colleges and universities from Minnesota were featured in the rankings, including Minnesota State University, Mankato and Bethany Lutheran College.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albrecht family lays Mathew Albrecht's remains to rest at Union Cemetery, Mapleton Minnesota.
After being unsolved for 11 years, family finally lays remains to rest
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, listens to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as she...
Walz says if Malcolm’s job is at risk, so is special session
FILE — The Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person inside...
Rochester man arrested at Albert Lea High School
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat
Richard Palmer, a 44-year-old registered sex offender, is being held without bail after police...
10-year-old girl screams, fights to escape sex offender in Utah

Latest News

The latest figures show that just 65% of the state is still listed under severe drought...
Drought, Ag Update: Recent rain helps improve conditions
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 6 PM Weather
KEYC News Now General Manager Ed Woloszyn passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, following a...
KEYC News Now mourns the loss of Ed Woloszyn
KEYC News Now mourns the loss of Ed Woloszyn
KEYC News Now mourns the loss of Ed Woloszyn