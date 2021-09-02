Gustavus Adolphus College named the 20th best liberal arts college in America

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College was named the No. 20 liberal arts college in the country, according to Washington Monthly’s 2021 rankings, which were released Monday.

Furthermore, Gustavus was also the top-ranked post-secondary institution in Minnesota in the social mobility and “Best Bang for the Buck” categories, while also being ranked eighth nationally and No. 10 in the Midwest in those respective categories.

The “Best Bang for the Buck” metric ranks schools “according to how well [colleges] help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.”

“We’re proud to be an institution that gives talented students from all walks of life the opportunity to pursue a world-class liberal arts education,” Associate Vice President for Enrollment Kirk Carlson said. “We build the foundation for lives of leadership and service in society by making Gustavus financially accessible and surrounding our students with a network of faculty, staff, and alumni who are dedicated to their success.”

One of the key metrics that Washington Monthly examines to determine “Bang for the Buck” rankings is the percentage of students who are eligible for the Federal Pell Grant and their graduation rates compared to the overall cohort at an institution. Gustavus also tops the list of Minnesota colleges and universities with a graduation rate gap of only 1% between Pell and non-Pell students.

Other colleges and universities from Minnesota were featured in the rankings, including Minnesota State University, Mankato and Bethany Lutheran College.

