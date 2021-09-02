Your Photos
Judge sides with hospital in denying COVID-19 patient ivermectin

By WICS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A man who’s battling COVID-19 at a hospital is being denied a controversial drug called ivermectin.

“Ivermectin was Randy’s last hope of improving,” Anita Clouse said. “For the last two to three weeks the ventilator issues have not gotten any better.”

Her husband Randy Clouse has been hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center for several weeks.

She said with nothing to lose and no improvement in his condition for weeks, she’s asked the hospital to give him ivermectin, a drug normally used to treat people and animals for parasitic worms.

“And the longer they let him go, the worse it’s going to get because other vital organs are going to start to give away,” she said. “I begged them to put him on ivermectin. That was four weeks ago.”

A Sangamon County judge sided with Memorial Medical Center on Monday, refusing Anita Clouse’s request and wishes for her husband.

In an official statement, the hospital said it “will not comment on active litigation.”

William Davis, the lawyer representing the hospital, gave no comment when reached by WICS-TV.

While some families are pushing for hospitals to use the drug, many health organizations and experts do not recommend ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

“There is no clinical evidence that indicates that this works,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Despite what health experts advise, Anita Clouse said she’s just doing everything she can to try and save her husband.

“I had to give it my best shot and I’ve done that. So, right now Randy is in the Lord’s hands,” she said. “That’s the only thing I can say. And I just have to pray that he will heal Randy and make him better.”

Copyright 2021 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

