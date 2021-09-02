Your Photos
KEYC News Now mourns the loss of Ed Woloszyn

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — KEYC News Now is mourning the loss of one of our own.

KEYC News Now General Manager Ed Woloszyn passed away Thursday morning following a brief battle with cancer.

Woloszyn joined KEYC in the fall of 2016 and became general manager in the spring of 2019. He had previously worked at local television stations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

Ed was active in our community, including serving in the Greater Mankato Rotary, was a proud supporter of the Greater Mankato Area United Way and was a member of the Minnesota Broadcasters Association.

Mike King, senior vice president of local media for our parent company Gray Television, expressed shock and sadness by Ed’s passing, saying that “Gray Television lost a great leader today and he will be greatly missed.”

All of us at KEYC want to thank Ed for his leadership and years of service here at KEYC. Our thoughts are with his wife Amy and their children Estelle and Henry and their extended family and friends.

