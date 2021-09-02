Minnesota National Guard Members back in Kuwait after assisting in Afghanistan

(AP) - Hundreds of Minnesota national Guard troops are back in Kuwait after helping guard the airport in Kabul during the evacuation efforts.

A statement from the National Guard says more than 400 soldiers deployed to the International Airport in Kuwait to provide perimeter security.

Soldiers also provided aid to U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa holders, and their families.

They’re expected to return to the states sometime this winter

