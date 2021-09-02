MRCI moves ‘Whose Line Is It Mankato?’ outdoors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — MRCI is moving one of its bigger fundraising events to an outdoor venue.

“Whose Line Is It Mankato?” is relocating to the Vetterstone Amphitheater.

In years past, the event has taken place at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center’s Grand Hall.

‘Whose Line Is It Mankato?’ brings 10 community leaders on stage to provide unscripted comedy to the community.

It is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 and tickets are still available.

