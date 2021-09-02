Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

FILE — Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban...
FILE — Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking.

Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, in addition to a prior charge of second-degree manslaughter. Activists had demanded a murder charge, protesting outside a local prosecutor’s home before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case.

The amended complaint alleges Potter committed first-degree manslaughter by recklessly handling a firearm when she fatally shot Wright, 20, on April 11, and that she committed second-degree manslaughter by culpable negligence by using a firearm.

When Ellison’s office took over the case in May, he said he would conduct a thorough review and determine whether more charges were warranted. Ellison said Thursday that after the review, which included consulting with an expert in police use of force, he concluded an upgraded charge of first-degree manslaughter was warranted.

Potter fatally shot Wright on April 11. The city’s police chief, who has since stepped down, had said he believed Potter meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Daunte Wright at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albrecht family lays Mathew Albrecht's remains to rest at Union Cemetery, Mapleton Minnesota.
After being unsolved for 11 years, family finally lays remains to rest
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, listens to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as she...
Walz says if Malcolm’s job is at risk, so is special session
FILE — The Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person inside...
Rochester man arrested at Albert Lea High School
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat
Richard Palmer, a 44-year-old registered sex offender, is being held without bail after police...
10-year-old girl screams, fights to escape sex offender in Utah

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens
Human Foosball
United Way looking for volunteers for human foosball
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update