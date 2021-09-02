Your Photos
Parts of Boundary Waters reopen, firefighters make progress

As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Slater Lake as...
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Slater Lake as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.(Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will reopen Saturday as firefighters make progress fighting wildfires in northeastern Minnesota.

The Superior National Forest is lifting the full closure of the Boundary Waters and the Crooked Lake area near the fires in Canada. It’s slightly modifying closure maps for the Greenwood fire, and the John Ek and Whelp fires.

The closure of U.S. Forest Service land at the Upper Gunflint Trail remains in place.

The fire in the Superior National Forest is 37% contained.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

