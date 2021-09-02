Your Photos
Rochester man arrested at Albert Lea High School

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious intruder at Albert Lea High School on Tuesday.

Officials say school staff was able to keep the individual in the lobby of one of the buildings before police arrived and took the intruder into custody.

The man, later identified as a 26-year-old male from Rochester, was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where a mental health evaluation was performed.

The school was searched by officers and was determined to be safe.

