United Way looking for volunteers for human foosball

Volunteers needed for various areas in the human foosball event on Saturday, September 11th.
Human Foosball
Human Foosball(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The event features teams from around the area competing for the crown of champion.

They are looking for additional volunteers to fill a number of different positions including referees, front end monitors, as they prepare for the big day. The event is on the eleventh and everything is almost ready to go.

“It is a unique sport and you can be as intense as you want we joke about it and have a lot of fun,” leader of the human foosball committee Kevin Velasquez said. “Some teams try really hard and some teams are there for the fun. Everybody has fun with it. Teams have their custom uniforms, costumes there’s a spirit contest so people go out there and have fun with it.”

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up on the United Way website.

