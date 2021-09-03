92-Year-Old Woman Dies In Redwood Falls Pileup Crash

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A 92-year-old woman died in a pileup crash in Redwood Falls that injured 10 others on Wednesday morning.

According to the State Patrol, three cars were stopped for a flagger on Highway 71, but when a Chevy Suburban was trying to slow down for the same flagger it was rear-ended by a Freightliner Tractor, causing the pileup.

Officials say that Mary Ann Olson from Redwood Falls died in the crash.

Five of the others who were injured were minors, but they all have non-life threatening injuries.

