AAA: Labor Day weekend gas prices rise due to Hurricane Ida

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers may feel some sticker shock at the gas pump this weekend.

Labor Day gas prices are expected to reach their highest point in seven years, according to GasBuddy.

AAA says Hurricane Ida and heightened demand is to blame.

Several oil refineries were hit by the category four storm, taking out about 13% of the nation’s refining capacity.

AAA predicts it will take three to five weeks before those refineries return to normal operations.

“In addition to that, there are at least a couple of terminals out on the east coast that are closed due to the impacts of the storm as well, and that will likely put pressure on stocks in the days ahead as service is restored,” said AAA Public Affairs Specialist Nick Faustman.

The Biden administration is stepping in to mitigate Ida’s impact.

1.5 million barrels of crude will be released from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve to help meet demand.

