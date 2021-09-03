Your Photos
Chicago man arrested in fatal highway shooting in Plymouth

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Plymouth police said Thursday a 33-year-old Chicago man has been arrested in the fatal highway shooting of a driver in an apparent case of road rage.

Police Chief Erik Fadden said the suspect was arrested Aug. 24 and jailed in the central Illinois city of Decatur, where he remains pending his extradition to Hennepin County, the Star Tribune reported. He had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say 56-year-old Jay Boughton was shot in the head by the suspect July 6 as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169. Fadden has said a traffic altercation between the two drivers “escalated quickly,” and the shooter may have killed Boughton, of Crystal, over something as minor as a lane change.

Boughton’s vehicle then went through a fence and crashed in the parking lot of an apartment complex where his 15-year-old son, Harrison, gave him CPR.

Fadden would not reveal details on how police tracked down the suspect.

“This was truly a needle in a haystack that our detectives, the public, primarily our detectives never stopped digging and working and knocking on doors and reviewing video after video after video,” he said. “And finally, you get that little break every once in awhile, and it leads to something else, and you’re off to that and knocking on more doors.”

