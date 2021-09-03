Your Photos
DEA advises families to discuss the dangers of drugs before students return to school

DEA says counterfeit pill seizures in Minnesota increased 366 percent from 2018 to 2020.
DEA says counterfeit pill seizures in Minnesota increased 366 percent from 2018 to 2020.
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINNESOTA, (KEYC) - As students across the state return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) advises families to talk to their children about the risks of overdoses associated with counterfeit pills.

This comes as pill seizures in Minnesota increased 366 percent from 2018 to 2020. In 2018 1,500 counterfeit pills were seized by the DEA and in just the first seven months of 2021 in Minnesota, 57 thousand pills were seized, according to the DEA Omaha Nebraska Division.

“More than 25 percent of these counterfeit pills that we have seen are coming through with a lethal amount of fentanyl in them. Fentanyl is very potent is just takes 2 milligrams to be considered a lethal dose,” said DEA Public Information Officer for Ohama Nebraska Division, Emily Murray.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and a lethal dose is equal in size to a few grains of salt.

In addition to fentanyl, The DEA says they’ve seen an uptick in counterfeit pills made of pressed methamphetamine. Investigators also say they’ve also seen both fentanyl and methamphetamine laced pills sold with common prescription brand names including Adderall and Xanax.

