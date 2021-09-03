Gusties move-in day kicks off 160th academic year

ST.PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday marked a busy day at Gustavus Adolphus College (GAC) as students settle in on move-in day.

“I’m excited to meet a lot of new people and make a lot of good memories,” said GAC freshman Ava Kraemer.

The school welcomes 595 first-year students for its 160th academic year with safety protocols in place.

That requires all students and staff to wear masks indoors and be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have given them the opportunity to make sure that there are chances if they choose to not get the vaccination, but this is a really strong community we have over 90 percent of our community vaccinated,” said GAC Vice President of Marketing and Communications Tim Kennedy. “While that makes us really safe in this bubble we are going to ask for masking the first three weeks of school so that everyone is safe coming from all over the world and United States,”.

In light of the new year, Gustavus was also named the #20 Liberal Arts College in the country by Washington Monthly’s 2021 rankings.

A recognition Kennedy says is important as they rank on social mobility.

“What that means is you provide opportunities for students who come from low-income, Pell Grant families to graduate, go out in the world and change their social standing in a way that includes their financial standing, their status, their opportunities for jobs... and that is what we think is our sweet spot at Gustavus,” said Kennedy.

Washington Monthly also ranks Gustavus as #1 in the state for “Best Bang for the Buck” which is according to how well colleges help non-wealthy students attain degrees at affordable prices.

The college’s fall semester officially begins Tuesday.

