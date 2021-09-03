Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Owatonna Police Department is notifying the public that a level 3 registered sex offender moving into the area.
36-year-old Sean Patrick McKee will be moving to the vicinity of Old US Highway 14/Hoffman Drive NW and Interstate 35 in Owatonna.
Police say McKee was convicted of engaging in sexual conduct with a teenage girl.
He will move into his new residence on Sept. 13.
