Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Owatonna Police Department is notifying the public that a level 3 registered sex offender moving into the area.

36-year-old Sean Patrick McKee will be moving to the vicinity of Old US Highway 14/Hoffman Drive NW and Interstate 35 in Owatonna.

Police say McKee was convicted of engaging in sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

He will move into his new residence on Sept. 13.

