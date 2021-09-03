Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Owatonna Police Department is notifying the public that a level 3 registered sex offender moving into the area.

36-year-old Sean Patrick McKee will be moving to the vicinity of Old US Highway 14/Hoffman Drive NW and Interstate 35 in Owatonna.

Police say McKee was convicted of engaging in sexual conduct with a teenage girl.

He will move into his new residence on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albrecht family lays Mathew Albrecht's remains to rest at Union Cemetery, Mapleton Minnesota.
After being unsolved for 11 years, family finally lays remains to rest
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, listens to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as she...
Walz says if Malcolm’s job is at risk, so is special session
FILE — The Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person inside...
Rochester man arrested at Albert Lea High School
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat
Richard Palmer, a 44-year-old registered sex offender, is being held without bail after police...
10-year-old girl screams, fights to escape sex offender in Utah

Latest News

Maverick fans happy to be tailgating before football games again
Maverick fans happy to be tailgating before football games again
Maverick fans happy to be tailgating before football games again
Maverick fans happy to be tailgating before football games again
Minnesota State University, Mankato reviews criminal justice program
MSU Mankato Foundation awards record $2 million in grants, scholarships
Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community
Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community