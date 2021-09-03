Local cities receive federal grants for development projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announcing more than $19 million in grant money as part of the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 32 Minnesota cities.

In the local area, Amboy, Comfrey, Sanborn, Waseca, and Lakefield are among the grant recipients.

SCDP grants are part of the Community Development Block Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grants are administered by DEED’s Small Cities Development Program Unit. The SCDP grants pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties.

“As Minnesota’s economy recovers from COVID-19, these grants help small communities in Greater Minnesota make critical improvements to their housing and public infrastructure,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a release. “These are important investments in cities and towns across the state to help them thrive and grow.”

Cities and townships with populations under 50,000 and counties with populations under 200,000 can apply for SCDP grants. Eligible projects must meet one of three objectives: benefit people of low and moderate incomes; eliminate slum and blighted conditions; or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety.

Projects must be completed within 30 months. Extensions due to extenuating circumstances must be requested four months in advance. You can find out more about SCDP grants on the DEED website.

The awards announced today represent both rounds of SCDP grants to be announced in 2021. The first round – awarded May 24 – was for $6,140,360 in awards to 10 communities and include public facility improvement projects and a combination of community center and owner-occupied housing projects. The second round is for $12,914,290 for owner occupied, rental and commercial rehabilitation projects.

The following cities received SCDP grants in the first round of awards:

Atwater, $740,360 Public facility improvements and owner-occupied housing

Boyd, $600,000 Public facility improvements

Cosmos, $600,000 Public facility improvements

Elizabeth, $600,000 Public facility improvements

Kennedy, $600,000 Public facility improvements

Royalton, $600,000 Public facility improvements

Russell, $600,000 Public facility improvements

South Haven, $600,000 Public facility improvements

Trosky, $600,000 Public facility improvements

Two Harbors, $600,000 Public facility improvements

The following cities received SCDP grants in the second round of awards:

Amboy, $419,750 Rental and commercial rehabilitation

Badger, $220,800 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

Benson, $1,035,000 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Bertha/Hewitt, $386,400 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

Buffalo, $493,350 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Cokato, $772,110 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Comfrey/Sanborn, $599,725 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

Dawson, $701,500 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Dillworth, $922,000 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Eden Valley, $823,400 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Garrison, $201,250 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Grove City, $557,405 Owner-occupied housing and rental rehabilitation

Hokah, $721,625 Owner-occupied housing, rental and commercial rehabilitation

Jenkins, $132,250 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

LaCrescent, $552,000 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

Lakefield, $906,200 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Nashwauk, $816,500 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Perham, $912,500 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation

Pine Island, $513,475 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

Sturgeon Lake, $287,500 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

Waseca, $345,000 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

West Concord/Claremont, $594,550 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation

