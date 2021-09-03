Local cities receive federal grants for development projects
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announcing more than $19 million in grant money as part of the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 32 Minnesota cities.
In the local area, Amboy, Comfrey, Sanborn, Waseca, and Lakefield are among the grant recipients.
SCDP grants are part of the Community Development Block Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grants are administered by DEED’s Small Cities Development Program Unit. The SCDP grants pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties.
“As Minnesota’s economy recovers from COVID-19, these grants help small communities in Greater Minnesota make critical improvements to their housing and public infrastructure,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a release. “These are important investments in cities and towns across the state to help them thrive and grow.”
Cities and townships with populations under 50,000 and counties with populations under 200,000 can apply for SCDP grants. Eligible projects must meet one of three objectives: benefit people of low and moderate incomes; eliminate slum and blighted conditions; or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety.
Projects must be completed within 30 months. Extensions due to extenuating circumstances must be requested four months in advance. You can find out more about SCDP grants on the DEED website.
The awards announced today represent both rounds of SCDP grants to be announced in 2021. The first round – awarded May 24 – was for $6,140,360 in awards to 10 communities and include public facility improvement projects and a combination of community center and owner-occupied housing projects. The second round is for $12,914,290 for owner occupied, rental and commercial rehabilitation projects.
The following cities received SCDP grants in the first round of awards:
Atwater, $740,360 Public facility improvements and owner-occupied housing
Boyd, $600,000 Public facility improvements
Cosmos, $600,000 Public facility improvements
Elizabeth, $600,000 Public facility improvements
Kennedy, $600,000 Public facility improvements
Royalton, $600,000 Public facility improvements
Russell, $600,000 Public facility improvements
South Haven, $600,000 Public facility improvements
Trosky, $600,000 Public facility improvements
Two Harbors, $600,000 Public facility improvements
The following cities received SCDP grants in the second round of awards:
Amboy, $419,750 Rental and commercial rehabilitation
Badger, $220,800 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation
Benson, $1,035,000 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Bertha/Hewitt, $386,400 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation
Buffalo, $493,350 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Cokato, $772,110 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Comfrey/Sanborn, $599,725 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation
Dawson, $701,500 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Dillworth, $922,000 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Eden Valley, $823,400 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Garrison, $201,250 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Grove City, $557,405 Owner-occupied housing and rental rehabilitation
Hokah, $721,625 Owner-occupied housing, rental and commercial rehabilitation
Jenkins, $132,250 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation
LaCrescent, $552,000 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation
Lakefield, $906,200 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Nashwauk, $816,500 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Perham, $912,500 Owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation
Pine Island, $513,475 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation
Sturgeon Lake, $287,500 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation
Waseca, $345,000 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation
West Concord/Claremont, $594,550 Owner-occupied housing rehabilitation
