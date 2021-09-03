Your Photos
Maverick fans happy to be tailgating before football games again

By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team played its first game of the 2021 season Thursday evening and fans are excited to be supporting the Mavericks once again.

Tailgating was approved back in 2019, and it had one year of infancy before college sports were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans went to Blakeslee Stadium hours before kickoff Thursday to show their support for the Mavericks.

Parents of the players were in attendance, as well as military members and college students. Every fan in attendance was just happy to be there, despite a little rainfall, especially members of The Herd, a student-led organization that helps bring students to sporting events.

”I am so glad to be back for everything, we loved hockey last year most of all, but I am glad to be back for football and everything,” stated Cameron Mathis, a member of The Herd.

Tailgating starts three hours before each game and lasts for one hour after games.

