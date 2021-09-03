Minnesota Lake woman in need of ramp at her home asking for help

MINNESOTA LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Jenny Berry has called Minnesota Lake home for 31 years. But since March, she hasn’t been able to leave town, or even her own home, by herself.

“I don’t know how long I laid there. Couldn’t get up. But I never let go of my baby,” Berry said.

A fall down her staircase caused broken bones, and Berry, a cancer survivor, has relied on a wheelchair since.

The only way out of her house currently requires stairs. Berry needs a ramp installed, but she can’t afford the construction. So she and her six-year-old yorkie, Bella, are stuck at home most days, struggling to find aid.

“I’m either not old enough yet, or they don’t have the funds, or they don’t come out this far, to where I’m just exhausted trying to find help,” Berry said.

For now, Berry relies on her groomer to pick up and drop off Bella for haircuts, as well as a handful of area non-profits who can occasionally drop off meals.

But Berry goes in for surgery Friday, and will be recovering for a while after.

She fears the help she’s getting isn’t enough.

“I don’t want to be in a position where I need to ask for help,” Berry said. “I just don’t know what else to do.”

If you’d like to help Jenny Berry:

You can find her GoFundMe here.

You can find her Facebook Fundraiser here.

You can find her Amazon Cancer Wish List here.

