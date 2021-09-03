MSU Mankato Foundation awards record $2 million in grants, scholarships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State University, Mankato Foundation awarded over $2 million in grants and scholarships to students for the 2021 fiscal year, which is the most this organization has awarded in the college’s history.

The foundation collected a total of nearly $13 million this year, thanks to donors.

The foundation had 15 donors who gifted at least $100,000 and five donors who donated $1 million or more.

The money raised was given to more than 1,000 students.

