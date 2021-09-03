Your Photos
New lifestyle and gift boutique opening in Old Town Mankato

Hazelkin & Co. boutique has been in the works for over eighteen months
Hazelkin & Co. boutique has been in the works for over eighteen months(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hazelkin & Co. will be located in Old Town Mankato, right next to their other storefront.

The gift and lifestyle boutique has been in the works for months.

It’s slated to open in early November.

The staff and everyone involved in this project is excited to bring something new to Old Town.

”It’s been such a long journey to get to this place where we have an opening date in sight. We are at a place where we can announce it, I just can’t really even put words to it. Our community since already yesterday has lifted us up and supported us. They have said how excited they are for this store and we couldn’t be more elated to be doing it,” owner of Hazelkin & Co. and Bumbelou Jenna Odegard said.

Hazelkin & Co. boutique will have items like candles, books and gourmet cooking utensils.

