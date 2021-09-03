New Ulm Public Library hosts 9/11 poster exhibition

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A new poster exhibition is on display at the New Ulm Public Library.

Programming & Technology Services Librarian LeRoy Nosker Tanner stated, “It’s important for people to understand what happened to realize how we got to where we are.”

“September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” is located in the library’s central breezeway.

Miriam Magdieli, Director of Communications at the National Endowment for the Humanities, said, “It’s such a solemn occasion for this country, and it’s very important to commemorate it and memorialize it and honor the victims and the heroes.”

The 14-piece exhibit was provided by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. It features facts, pictures, and survivor testimonies recounting the attacks and their subsequent impact.

Tanner explained, “It starts with what happened at the start of the event, as things unfolded, and then it kind of backtracks a little bit into the preface of al Qaeda and what they have done previously and then the different responses at the time as well as what’s happening now 20 years later.”

Magdieli mentioned, “It’s a poster exhibition so it’s very visual and it features many photographs and many artifacts from the 9/11 museum’s permanent collection.”

The library hopes to educate more young people about what occurred.

Tanner said, “Because it happened twenty years ago, that means we have an entire generation that has grown up in a post-9/11 world, and what happened on that day has impacted foreign policy, domestic policy, military and all sorts of things, not just for our country, but for countries around the world.”

Magdieli added, “It’s making this transition from being living memory into also being history, and it’s so important take the lessons learned from that and to always honor and acknowledge that history and also to use it as a learning opportunity.

The exhibition will be on display through the end of the month.

Tanner stated, “It’s a moment in time that has defined a lot of things that have happened in our lives and people that we know.”

