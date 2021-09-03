Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a...
New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.(CNN Newsource)
By NICK PERRY
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

Auckland is in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs, or to exercise.

One bystander video taken inside the supermarket records the sound of ten shots being fired in rapid succession.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albrecht family lays Mathew Albrecht's remains to rest at Union Cemetery, Mapleton Minnesota.
After being unsolved for 11 years, family finally lays remains to rest
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, listens to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm as she...
Walz says if Malcolm’s job is at risk, so is special session
KEYC News Now General Manager Ed Woloszyn passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, following a...
KEYC News Now mourns the loss of Ed Woloszyn
FILE — The Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person inside...
Rochester man arrested at Albert Lea High School
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat
Janesville vet clinic finds rabies infested bat

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’
The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to...
Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high
The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to...
Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high
FILE — Sports Extra highlights from Sept. 2, 2021.
Sports Extra: Week 1