‘No serious health risks’ linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, study says

The study examined 23 potential side effects within three weeks of vaccination and three to six months of vaccination.
(AP)
By Lauren Andrego
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - No serious health risks are associated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. That’s according to a study published Friday, conducted by Minnesota-based HealthPartners.

Several health care groups, including HealthPartners, monitored 6.2 million people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The study examined 23 potential side effects within three weeks of vaccination and three to six months of vaccination.

Those studied side effects include neurological disorders, cardiovascular problems and other issues like seizures and strokes. The study found there were no recurring concerns of any studied side effects because of the vaccine.

One includes heart inflammation, which was found mainly in males under age 30, in the week following a vaccine.

The study says heart inflammation after vaccination is extremely rare -- happening in 12.6 per one million doses administered.

HealthPartners did point to a separate study that found heart inflammation events are still far more likely after getting infected with COVID-19 than after getting the vaccine.

