Pick of the Litter: Jewel

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Jewel.

Jewel is an adult Dalmatian and Pit Bull Terrier Mix.

She’s a fun-loving, happy dog that would make a great addition to a family in search of a friendly companion.

Jewel is one of many canines waiting for their forever homes.

To expedite adoptions, BENCHS is hosting a weekend sale.

Now through Sunday, dog adoption fees are 25 to 50% off.

