Pick of the Litter: Jewel
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Jewel.
Jewel is an adult Dalmatian and Pit Bull Terrier Mix.
She’s a fun-loving, happy dog that would make a great addition to a family in search of a friendly companion.
Jewel is one of many canines waiting for their forever homes.
To expedite adoptions, BENCHS is hosting a weekend sale.
Now through Sunday, dog adoption fees are 25 to 50% off.
