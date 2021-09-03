Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Jewel

Jewel
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Jewel.

Jewel is an adult Dalmatian and Pit Bull Terrier Mix.

She’s a fun-loving, happy dog that would make a great addition to a family in search of a friendly companion.

Jewel is one of many canines waiting for their forever homes.

To expedite adoptions, BENCHS is hosting a weekend sale.

Now through Sunday, dog adoption fees are 25 to 50% off.

