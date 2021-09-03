Small business Covid relief grants available

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than $64 million is available in grants for Minnesota owned and operated businesses that demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Economic Employment ( DEED) begins accepting applications for Minnesota Main Street Covid Relief Grants on September 20.

The program signed by Gov. Walz on June 30, will prioritize businesses that are majority-owned by military veterans, women and Black, Indigenous and people of color, employ 6 or fewer people and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs in the selection process.

Funding will be distributed in a 50-50 split between the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota.

More information can be found at Minnesota Main Street COVID Relief Grants / Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (mn.gov)

