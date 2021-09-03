Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees

Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour increase.(WALMART via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Walmart workers are getting a raise.

The company says it is increasing pay for more than 565,000 employees.

Workers in food and general merchandise units will be getting a pay increase of at least a dollar an hour.

This means the new U.S. average hourly wage at Walmart is $16.40, which is ahead of many other retailers.

Several companies, including CVS, have recently raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC News Now General Manager Ed Woloszyn passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, following a...
KEYC News Now mourns the loss of Ed Woloszyn
A fall in March left Jenny Berry immobilized and unable to leave her house on her own.
Minnesota Lake woman in need of ramp at her home asking for help
Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community
Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community
New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
FILE — The Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person inside...
Rochester man arrested at Albert Lea High School

Latest News

A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says
Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer chases chicken across the road