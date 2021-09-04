Enhanced unemployment benefits end this weekend

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - Three federal programs that provide enhanced unemployment benefits amid the pandemic are ending this weekend.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits are ending Saturday.

This will also impact Minnesotans receiving an additional $300 a week on top of regular unemployment benefits.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), approximately 200,000 residents statewide are currently requesting any type of unemployment benefits.

That number is expected to drop once the federal programs end.

“About after this last next week here, it’ll drop off to about half that number, so roughly 100,000 after that,” said DEED Unemployment Insurance Director Jim Hegman.

DEED said people who need additional assistance should reach out to their county.

“There’s other assistances available typically through the counties and those sort of things will continue to be available,” Hegman said.

The next step for many Minnesotans is looking for jobs.

DEED is partnering with CareerForce, which helps connect workers with job leads while also helping them with other steps in the job process like preparing for interviews and creating resumes.

Valerie Kvale is a career planner with the Southeast Minnesota Workforce Development Board, which works with CareerForce.

Kvale said job demand is high in several industries.

“Food, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, health care; there’s a big need for truck drivers right now,” she said.

DEED reminds recipients that because unemployment benefits are always paid for the week prior to not forget to request benefits for this last week on or after Sept. 5th.

