Mankato man does a 12 hour run for a cause

Daniel Lee ran up and down Stadium road for the Range of Motion Project.
Daniel Lee running
Daniel Lee running(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Daniel Lee ran up and down the Stadium Road hill in an effort to raise money for the Range of Motion Project, a non-profit dedicated to providing prosthetic care to amputees. Lee is going to Ecuador to be on a team of both amputees and non-amputees to climb volcanoes. His run started at 8 a.m. and ended at 8 p.m. Family and friends ran with him to show their support.

“I like finding my own new mountains,” Lee said. “What is that next adventure? What is that next challenge what is around the bend? You never know what is going to come everyday. I basically live fluidly and what arrives is where I go next.”

Lee is looking to raise $8000 for his trip.

