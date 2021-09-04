Mankato man does a 12 hour run for a cause

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Daniel Lee ran up and down the Stadium Road hill in an effort to raise money for the Range of Motion Project, a non-profit dedicated to providing prosthetic care to amputees. Lee is going to Ecuador to be on a team of both amputees and non-amputees to climb volcanoes. His run started at 8 a.m. and ended at 8 p.m. Family and friends ran with him to show their support.

“I like finding my own new mountains,” Lee said. “What is that next adventure? What is that next challenge what is around the bend? You never know what is going to come everyday. I basically live fluidly and what arrives is where I go next.”

Lee is looking to raise $8000 for his trip.

