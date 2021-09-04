Your Photos
River Valley Makers hosts event for small businesses

Artists and other local makers come to Old Town to show off what they made.
Shop Old Town
Shop Old Town(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shop Old Town is an event hosted by members of River Valley Makers, a group dedicated to supporting local artists and vendors in Blue Earth County and the surrounding areas.

“I think the best part about this is that you are supporting local people, you are helping out local neighbors and your friends and family, so whenever you come out to one of these events you are actually helping out your own neighborhood,” president of board for River Valley Makers Alex Ek.

Local vendors came out to show what they have been working on and interact with the community. Some have been honing their craft for years, while others are just getting started.

Either way, they say the event has a positive impact in the community.

“I am glad to be a part of such a great community,” artist Garrett Kopka said. “There’s a lot of different vendors here and we each have our own little things our own little niches that we have.”

Artists brought everything from tie dye t shirts and candles to even wood carved pieces.

“It is pretty amazing actually,” artist Josh Siatsis said. “I grew up in this area and I did not see a lot of this when I was a kid so to see it now and being able to be out here now in the current environment it’s refreshing.”

River Valley Makers tries to put on events like the one Saturday afternoon to bring the community together by supporting local artists or as they call them “makers.”

“Come on down and support local business of any kind, you know all the farmers markets, anything you can because we are your community,” Siatsis said.

New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community
