Mankato artist’s social media goes viral

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For artists like Justin Ek, art is a form of expression. It is subjective and every artist, like him, has their own unique style.

Ek takes his style of art to another level, painting and creating through a style completely his own.

“I do murals and stuff like that so that is more regular painting kind of work and I feel like I need to break free and see what I can make out of some chaos,” Ek said.

His style includes painting over furniture, throwing the paint, splashing buckets of paint over painted projects and more.

Ek’s work can be seen across Mankato on various buildings and walls. His work and his style have caught the attention not only locally but globally. His painting TikTok account has reached over 35,000 followers.

“It’s nice to feel supported by people,” Ek said. “I feel like some of the strangers that I know are some of the most supportive people that I know. I love the community that I formed and I have learned a lot from different people in the world.”

Being an artist runs in the family; he and his family members own and operate Bellissimo Paint and Coatings in Mankato.

Ek works to connect with his audience in new ways through his art and through comedy in his videos.

“It is not about creating something simply for people to watch it is about synergy between something I really enjoyed making and something that other people enjoy.”

Ek, being from Mankato, has watched the area grow and change as he has.

“It is great. We tried a lot of things throughout our lives to try and find success and to find something that I both love and in the place that I love doing the thing that I love I just feel like I just have a really good life right now and that I am in a really great place.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.