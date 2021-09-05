Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato artist’s social media goes viral

Justin EK’s unique art style gains over 35,000 followers on TikTok.
Justin Ek
Justin Ek(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For artists like Justin Ek, art is a form of expression. It is subjective and every artist, like him, has their own unique style.

Ek takes his style of art to another level, painting and creating through a style completely his own.

“I do murals and stuff like that so that is more regular painting kind of work and I feel like I need to break free and see what I can make out of some chaos,” Ek said.

His style includes painting over furniture, throwing the paint, splashing buckets of paint over painted projects and more.

Ek’s work can be seen across Mankato on various buildings and walls. His work and his style have caught the attention not only locally but globally. His painting TikTok account has reached over 35,000 followers.

“It’s nice to feel supported by people,” Ek said. “I feel like some of the strangers that I know are some of the most supportive people that I know. I love the community that I formed and I have learned a lot from different people in the world.”

Being an artist runs in the family; he and his family members own and operate Bellissimo Paint and Coatings in Mankato.

Ek works to connect with his audience in new ways through his art and through comedy in his videos.

“It is not about creating something simply for people to watch it is about synergy between something I really enjoyed making and something that other people enjoy.”

Ek, being from Mankato, has watched the area grow and change as he has.

“It is great. We tried a lot of things throughout our lives to try and find success and to find something that I both love and in the place that I love doing the thing that I love I just feel like I just have a really good life right now and that I am in a really great place.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
A fall in March left Jenny Berry immobilized and unable to leave her house on her own.
Minnesota Lake woman in need of ramp at her home asking for help
KEYC Sports Extra Highlights
Sports Extra: Week 1
Daniel Lee running
Mankato man does a 12 hour run for a cause
Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community
Level 3 sex offender moving into Owatonna community

Latest News

Allie Williams netted the winner in the 92nd minute.
Mavericks open season with thrilling win
Shop Old Town
River Valley Makers hosts event for small businesses
Daniel Lee running
Mankato man does a 12 hour run for a cause
Daniel Lee running
Mankato man does a 12 hour run for a cause