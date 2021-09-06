“Back in the Day” throwback event to raise money for cancer research

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - DJs are dusting off their 80s and 90s records to support cancer research.

Next Saturday, the first ever “Back in the Day” fundraiser will take place at the Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center.

The event will feature several DJs, go-go dancers, photo booths, prizes and drink specials. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite throwback outfits and hairstyles.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

Event coordinator Mike Larsen said, “A lot of us have lost touch with other folks. With COVID, we’ve been locked down, and we want to re-establish those relationships. I’ve lost a lot of people in my lifetime to cancer and to other things. Let’s really embrace what we still have, which is the people that are still here, and let’s enjoy our time, and let’s have one heck of a great night.”

Larsen came up with the idea for the fundraiser after losing his fiancé to cancer in January.

“I’ve unfortunately been through, you know, the chemo, the radiation and seen firsthand what that does to somebody, and if we can prevent that, you know, from happening to other family and friends and cancer patients and find a better way, that would be just, it makes it all worthwhile,” he added.

“Back in the Day” will be open to the public, and no tickets are needed. Records will spin from 5pm to midnight.

