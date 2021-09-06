Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

“Back in the Day” throwback event to raise money for cancer research

Back in the Day
Back in the Day(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - DJs are dusting off their 80s and 90s records to support cancer research.

Next Saturday, the first ever “Back in the Day” fundraiser will take place at the Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center.

The event will feature several DJs, go-go dancers, photo booths, prizes and drink specials. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite throwback outfits and hairstyles.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

Event coordinator Mike Larsen said, “A lot of us have lost touch with other folks. With COVID, we’ve been locked down, and we want to re-establish those relationships. I’ve lost a lot of people in my lifetime to cancer and to other things. Let’s really embrace what we still have, which is the people that are still here, and let’s enjoy our time, and let’s have one heck of a great night.”

Larsen came up with the idea for the fundraiser after losing his fiancé to cancer in January.

“I’ve unfortunately been through, you know, the chemo, the radiation and seen firsthand what that does to somebody, and if we can prevent that, you know, from happening to other family and friends and cancer patients and find a better way, that would be just, it makes it all worthwhile,” he added.

“Back in the Day” will be open to the public, and no tickets are needed. Records will spin from 5pm to midnight.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Ek
Mankato artist’s social media goes viral
New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
Daniel Lee running
Mankato man does a 12 hour run for a cause
One dead, one hospitalized after apparent single-vehicle crash
One dead, one hospitalized after apparent single-vehicle crash
Dr. Linda Marraccini, of South Miami, says she will stop treating patients who are not...
Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person

Latest News

Justin Ek
Mankato artist’s social media goes viral
Shop Old Town
River Valley Makers hosts event for small businesses
Daniel Lee running
Mankato man does a 12 hour run for a cause
Maverick fans happy to be tailgating before football games again
Maverick fans happy to be tailgating before football games again