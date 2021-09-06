New Ulm Labor Day celebrations in full swing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Labor Day celebrations were in full swing at Clear Lake in New Ulm.

A fall festival at Shirley’s Park and County Retreat brought hundreds of people to the shore.

The celebration featured live music from Twin Cities bands and local performers.

Attendees marked the end of summer with grilled burgers and brats before jumping into fall by shopping a pumpkin and vegetable sale.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.