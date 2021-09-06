Your Photos
One dead, one hospitalized after apparent single-vehicle crash(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after an apparent single-vehicle crash that followed a police pursuit in a Twin Cities suburb.

Eden Prairie police responded to a report about 1:40 a.m. Sunday of vehicles racing, after which several vehicles fled the scene.

Officers lost sight of one vehicle they were chasing as it passed under Interstate 494.

The vehicle was later found crashed in Minnetonka.

One man was declared dead at the scene and a woman in the vehicle was taken to a hospital.

The extent of her injuries are not known. A neighbor who heard the crash said that street racing is common in the area on the weekends.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

