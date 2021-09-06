Your Photos
Parents file lawsuit requesting statewide mask mandate

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - Some parents of students at Minnesota K-12 schools that have not required face coverings have filed a lawsuit asking the governor to enact a statewide mask mandate because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The complaint filed in Ramsey County Friday by a group calling itself “Parents Advocating for Safe Schools” cites a provision in the Minnesota Constitution regarding rights of students to receive an “adequate” education.

The suit seeks a court order requiring Walz to declare a new peacetime emergency to address the pandemic and issue an executive order that all school districts and schools in the state “impose and enforce a mask mandate.”

A spokesman for Walz says the governor is reviewing the complaint.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

