Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Parking time limits resume for downtown Mankato

Parking enforcement begins for all 2 hour and reserved stalls in Mankato city ramps....
Parking enforcement begins for all 2 hour and reserved stalls in Mankato city ramps. Restrictions were previously lifted March 2020 due to the pandemic's effect on downtown businesses.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Time limits resume for downtown Mankato parking.

The city reinstated two-hour parking limits on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at designated downtown streets and lots through the City Center Area. Parking in those spaces is free during the weekends.

Parking limits were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic’s effect on downtown business. Now with the reinstatement offenders could be fined at least $15 dollars for over parking.

Fines may be paid in person or mailed to the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St., Mankato, MN 56001.

For a map of downtown public parking spaces, visit showdocument (mankatomn.gov)

For more information visit Parking (citycentermankato.com).

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Ek
Mankato artist’s social media goes viral
New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
Daniel Lee running
Mankato man does a 12 hour run for a cause
One dead, one hospitalized after apparent single-vehicle crash
One dead, one hospitalized after apparent single-vehicle crash
Dr. Linda Marraccini, of South Miami, says she will stop treating patients who are not...
Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person

Latest News

As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Pitcha Lake...
Weekend rain helps contain northeast Minnesota wildfires
KEYC News Now at Noon Weather 9621
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of an almost 2-year-old boy.
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy
Justin Ek
Mankato artist’s social media goes viral