Parking time limits resume for downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Time limits resume for downtown Mankato parking.

The city reinstated two-hour parking limits on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at designated downtown streets and lots through the City Center Area. Parking in those spaces is free during the weekends.

Parking limits were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic’s effect on downtown business. Now with the reinstatement offenders could be fined at least $15 dollars for over parking.

Fines may be paid in person or mailed to the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St., Mankato, MN 56001.

For a map of downtown public parking spaces, visit showdocument (mankatomn.gov)

For more information visit Parking (citycentermankato.com).

