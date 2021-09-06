Your Photos
Police arrest caretaker suspected in death of 23-month-old boy

(WRDW)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Hampton, Iowa, said they arrested a man on Sunday and charged him in the death of a 23-month-old boy, who died of multiple blunt force injuries last year.

In a news release, officials said the boy was taken to the hospital at about 3:45 p.m. on August 1, 2020, where doctors tried to save his life, but the boy was pronounced dead about an hour later.

An autopsy on August 3, 2020, confirmed the boy’s death was the result of the blunt force injures, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said their investigation identified Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera as both the child’s caretaker and the suspect in this case.

He was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and Child Endangerment Resulting in Death on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

