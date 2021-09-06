Your Photos
Redistricting efforts underway following release of census data

Every 10 years, the U.S. census is used to determine congressional representation and funding given to local organizations like schools, hospitals and more.(U.S. Census Bureau | U.S. Census Bureau)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers have begun the process of re-drawing the state’s political boundaries following the release of 2020 census data.

Those boundaries need to be redrawn by Feb. 15th before 2022 elections get started.

The House Redistricting Committee plans to hold a series of listening sessions over the next several weeks to give residents the opportunity to testify on the process.

The meetings are organized by the state’s eight congressional districts.

The listening session for the 1st Congressional District, where Mankato is located, is on Sept. 15th at 8:30 a.m.

Last month 2020 Census Data was released that will help Minnesota lawmakers redraw legislative districts for the next ten years.

Minnesota’s population grew by 7.6% from 2010 to 2020, for a total population of over 5,706,494 as of April 1, 2020.

Because redistricting usually comes with gains or losses for political parties, courts have often stepped in to help determine new boundaries.

That has been the case over the past few decades.

