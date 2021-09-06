Rosh Hashana Begins: Start of Jewish New Year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - : Families around the world are coming together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

The holiday that begins at sundown Sept. 6 means “head of the year” and celebrates the creation of the world and marks a time of reflection and a fresh start.

Rabbi Dovid Greene of Rochester explains how the holiday symbolizes growth.

“Life is a roller coaster, we’ve been going up and down. We could feel perhaps that we were buried in a confused state of affairs but let’s refrain from that and recognize that as we are going to use that as an opportunity that it was planting and we should come out and flourish,” explained Rabbi Dovid Greene of Rochester

The holiday that continues through Wednesday, leads up to Yom Kippur, the most sacred day for Jewish people, a time that includes fasting and prayer.

