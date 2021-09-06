Your Photos
Twin Cities man indicted for allegedly killing wife in 2010

Twin Cities man indicted for allegedly killing wife in 2010
Twin Cities man indicted for allegedly killing wife in 2010(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - A Ramsey County grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing his wife in St. Paul more than a decade ago.

Nicholas Firkus, of Mounds View, was arrested in May on suspicion of killing 25-year-old Heidi Firkus on April 25, 2010.

Thirty eight-year-old Firkus was indicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

A grand jury is typically used if the offense is punishable by life in prison.

Nicholas Firkus told police that someone broke into their home that day and grabbed his shotgun, after which the two struggled over the weapon.

Firkus said the gun fired, killing his wife, and he was injured in the leg when it went off a second time.



