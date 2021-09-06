Walz, U.S. Senators tour Greenwood Fire damage Monday

ISABELLA, Minn. (KBJR) — Gov. Tim Walz and several of Minnesota’s federal lawmakers are touring the damage left behind by the Greenwood Fire Monday morning.

Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) started the day with a briefing from officials battling the wildfires.

They then set out to survey the damage near Isabella.

FIRE DAMAGE: Inside look at the thousands of acres burned by the #GreenwoodFire. Seeing the destruction in person really puts the fire in perspective. pic.twitter.com/VTP4oW1k0w — Kendall Jarboe (@KendallJarboeTV) September 6, 2021

Cooler temperatures and weekend rain showers helped fire crews.

As of Monday morning, the Greenwood Fire burning west of Isabella, remained around 26,000 acres and was 37% contained.

To continue fighting the blaze, firefighters will head in by boat to begin constructing fire line east and west of Greenwood Lake.

(KBJR)

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Lake County Sheriff will open Highway 1 from Lankinen Rd. to the junction with Highway 2, for full-time residents only.

Passes will be issued at the checkpoint to those homeowners.

For information about entering your property, call Lake County Dispatch, 218-510-0640 or click here to sign up for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County.

Below is a list of the continuing closures:

• Hwy 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Rd to Lankinen Rd.

• A Forest Service closure order is in place to protect public health and safety due to the Greenwood Fire. It extends across the Kawishiwi, Laurentian, and Tofte Ranger Districts. On September 1 the closure order was updated to allow the use of Stony Spur Trail and a portion of Prospector Loop Trail which allows ATVs to travel safely from Babbitt to Ely. To see the full Forest order and other Forest closures, click here.

• A Temporary Flight Restriction for aircraft is in place over the fire area.

