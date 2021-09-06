Walz, U.S. Senators tour Greenwood Fire damage Monday
ISABELLA, Minn. (KBJR) — Gov. Tim Walz and several of Minnesota’s federal lawmakers are touring the damage left behind by the Greenwood Fire Monday morning.
Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) started the day with a briefing from officials battling the wildfires.
They then set out to survey the damage near Isabella.
Cooler temperatures and weekend rain showers helped fire crews.
As of Monday morning, the Greenwood Fire burning west of Isabella, remained around 26,000 acres and was 37% contained.
To continue fighting the blaze, firefighters will head in by boat to begin constructing fire line east and west of Greenwood Lake.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Lake County Sheriff will open Highway 1 from Lankinen Rd. to the junction with Highway 2, for full-time residents only.
Passes will be issued at the checkpoint to those homeowners.
For information about entering your property, call Lake County Dispatch, 218-510-0640 or click here to sign up for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County.
Below is a list of the continuing closures:
• Hwy 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Rd to Lankinen Rd.
• A Forest Service closure order is in place to protect public health and safety due to the Greenwood Fire. It extends across the Kawishiwi, Laurentian, and Tofte Ranger Districts. On September 1 the closure order was updated to allow the use of Stony Spur Trail and a portion of Prospector Loop Trail which allows ATVs to travel safely from Babbitt to Ely. To see the full Forest order and other Forest closures, click here.
• A Temporary Flight Restriction for aircraft is in place over the fire area.
