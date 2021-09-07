Authorities warn of rise in ransomware scams in local area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Reports of ransomware scams are on the rise in Blue Earth County...

The scam targets its victims through a malicious link, locking the user’s computer and demanding a ransom to unlock.

According to Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, scammers request personal banking information and direct payment through gift cards.

Authorities advise caution when any personal information is requested online and add that local businesses can curb the amount of scams by warning customers attempting to buy gift cards.

